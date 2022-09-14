Alyssa Farah Griffin thanks Stacey Abrams for ‘admitting’ she lost to Kemp in 2018

Former Trump White House communications director and newly hired co-host of “The View” Alyssa Farah Griffin heaped praise on Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for conceding defeat at the hands of Brian Kemp during her last bid for the state’s top executive office.

“May I just say, thank you for admitting outright you didn’t win,” Griffin told Abrams during an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of the daytime political talk show.

“That’s such a rare thing,” she laughed, referencing former President Trump and his repeated insistence he did not lose the 2020 presidential election.

Some critics of Abrams have blasted her for her criticism of Kemp, at the time the Georgia secretary of state who she ran against and narrowly lost to in 2018, for his department’s decision to purge voter rolls of voters who decided not to vote in prior elections.

“I didn’t win,” Abrams said on Wednesday. “I gave a speech. I love words. Words matter, they have meaning and heft and one is I’m not the governor. I said that.”

Griffin was recently hired as a co-host of “The View” to fill the seat usually occupied by a conservative on the panel vacated last year by pundit Meghan McCain.

During a show last week, Griffin defended Republicans who voted for Trump from attacks from Democrats and allegations of fascism within the party.