trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm to troll GOP event with banner quoting McConnell on ‘candidate quality’

by Caroline Vakil - 09/15/22 8:00 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 09/15/22 8:00 AM ET
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
Peter Afriyie
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addresses reporters at a press conference following a Senate Republican weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is seeking to capitalize on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) comments about candidate quality by trolling a Republican fundraiser with an airplane banner quoting the GOP leader.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) intends to fly a banner that reads “Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome” — a quote from McConnell — during a Miami fundraiser featuring National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Thursday evening, according to plans first shared with The Hill. 

Among the Republicans expected to be at the Miami fundraiser are incumbent Sens. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) in addition to Senate candidates Blake Masters, Adam Laxalt, Mehmet Oz, J.D. Vance, Joe O’Dea, Tiffany Smiley and Rep. Ted Budd (N.C.).

“Some of Senate Republicans’ worst candidates will be together tonight, so we’re taking the opportunity to highlight how their disqualifying personal and political baggage has raised concerns at the highest levels of the Republican party. We hope the donors don’t look up,” DSCC spokesperson Nora Keefe said in a statement. 

The banner, which will be flown at the GOP event set to take place in Scott’s home state, comes amid a more public conversation that appears to have taken place between Scott and McConnell about Republicans’ prospects in the Senate.

A number of Republican challengers have been mired in negative headlines or lagged behind their Democratic counterparts in the last fundraising quarter. 

The comment from McConnell was made during an event in Kentucky last month in which he suggested that the House was more likely to flip in November than the Senate because candidate quality played a larger role in Senate races. 

Scott, in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, defended Republican candidates but appeared to take aim at Senate GOP leadership when he wrote: “If you want to talk about the need to raise more money to promote our candidates versus the Democrats’ terrible candidates, I agree. If you want to trash-talk our candidates to help the Democrats, pipe down. That’s not what leaders do.”

But Scott later insisted he was not referring to McConnell when he made the comments. 

Tags Adam Laxalt Blake Masters Blake Masters Chuck Grassley Chuck Grassley Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee J.D. Vance Joe O'Dea Marco Rubio Mehmet Oz National Republican Senatorial Committee Nora Keefe Rick Scott Rick Scott Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Ted Budd Ted Budd Tiffany Smiley Washington Examiner

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Newsom signs controversial social ...
  2. Pence says ‘whoever’ is next GOP ...
  3. McConnell, Rick Scott on collision ...
  4. Sanders blocks proposal to force rail ...
  5. Here are the best-ranked colleges in ...
  6. Nation warned to brace for a ...
  7. Trump says he ‘can’t ...
  8. Armed man in wig trying to ‘restore ...
  9. Trump faces new legal problem in DOJ ...
  10. GOP ‘wins’ on abortion and Trump ...
  11. Is our Navy ready for a looming ...
  12. CNN gives morning show a makeover
  13. My grandmother was a ‘quiet ...
  14. DOJ seeks to call Trump bluff on ...
  15. DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s ...
  16. Here’s what’s in the White ...
  17. How the Ukraine war vindicates realism
  18. Attorney: Garland lulled Trump allies ...
Load more

Video

See all Video