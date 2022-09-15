Whoopi Goldberg slams ‘bonehead’ Ron DeSantis for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Whoopi Goldberg blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his decision to send two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., on Wednesday.

“These are real people we’re playing with, these are real live people with children and older people,” Goldberg said on Thursday’s episode of “The View.” “We can work it out but if you’re going to be a bonehead, who wants to play with you? Call me crazy but I don’t understand why you gotta be nasty about it.”

A DeSantis spokesperson told Fox News the planes “were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

“As you may know, in this past legislative session the Florida legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law,” the spokesperson added.

Bad blood between DeSantis and hosts of “The View” is not new.

Earlier this summer, “The View” reportedly invited DeSantis on the daytime talk program. His office publicly declined, blasting the show and its hosts for comments made on the network about his policies.