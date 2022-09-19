trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

GOP radio host Larry Elder weighing White House bid even if Trump runs

by Brad Dress - 09/19/22 2:25 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 09/19/22 2:25 PM ET

Conservative radio host and author Larry Elder said he’s considering a run for president in 2024 — even if former President Trump announces another bid.

Elder, a former California gubernatorial candidate, told Iowa’s Des Moines Register that if he chooses to seek the Republican nomination in 2024, he doesn’t “feel” like he’d be running against Trump, who has repeatedly floated a White House comeback.

“I’m running for president. And I’m not running against anybody on the Republican side,” Elder told the newspaper. “I’m running against Joe Biden if he runs, or Kamala Harris if she runs.”

Elder, 70, left his conservative radio program “The Larry Elder Show” in April after hosting the syndicate talk show on several stations since the early ’90s.

Last year, he sought to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) when the governor faced a recall election. Elder shot to the top of the field and was a front-runner in the recall effort, but Newsom ultimately prevailed against the vote.

In January, Elder launched a new PAC to support Republican candidates in federal and local races and has said he is working on another book about the California race.

The radio host told the Des Moines Register he is currently “kicking the tires” in Iowa.

But Elder gave a speech last Saturday at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, a Christian nonprofit. The event was also attended by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R).

In an interview with In Depth last month, Elder said he was flying around the country to boost GOP candidates and help the Republican party take back control of Congress.

“I’m busier than ever before,” Elder said.

Tags California Donald Trump Gavin Newsom Iowa Joe Biden Kamala Harris Larry Elder Larry Elder Trump

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kinzinger on GOP-majority ...
  2. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  3. Trump’s favorability rating drops ...
  4. Walker downplays debate with Warnock: ...
  5. MyPillow exec Lindell says he prayed ...
  6. Why Democrats’ midterm optimism ...
  7. Tensions rise amid frustration over ...
  8. Why Biden is seeing a rise in the ...
  9. Abbott widens lead over O’Rourke in ...
  10. Strong US dollar boomerangs on ...
  11. Deal averting railroad strike has ...
  12. 50 DAYS: Trump gives Democrats new ...
  13. Massachusetts state lawmaker requests ...
  14. Does the new bivalent COVID booster ...
  15. Why has fact-checking disappeared ...
  16. Hey, Russia — it’s Putin, stupid!
  17. GOP radio host Larry Elder weighing ...
  18. China has returned helium-3 from the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video