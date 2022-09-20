One America News founder donates $20,000 to DeSantis campaign

Robert Herring, the founder of pro-Trump cable news channel One America News, donated $20,000 to Ron DeSantis’s campaign for reelection in Florida.

Herring, who founded the conservative cable channel that made headlines for its loyalty to former president Trump and his false claims about the 2020 presidential election, made the donation earlier this month to the “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee, state election filings show.

The donation was first reported by The Daily Beast. Herring told the outlet in an email that the donation “means that we support De Santis as a vice President. I believe that President Trump was the greatest President in My eighty years.”

DeSantis, running for reelection in Florida this year, is widely expected to consider a run for president in 2024, as is Trump.

OAN has been reeling from a decision this summer by provider Verizon to cut the network from its channel lineup. Earlier this year, DirecTV announced it would not renew its contract with the San Diego-based channel following an aggressive pressure campaign from critics who argued the content on One America News was filled with harmful disinformation.

During his time in office and immediately following his 2020 election loss, Trump heralded One America News and Newsmax, another smaller conservative cable channel, as the preferred network of his supporters.