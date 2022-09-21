Lobbying world

The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America named Charles Symington as its next president and CEO. He will succeed Bob Rusbuldt, who led the organization for 23 years and will retire at the end of August. Symington joined the trade group in 2004 as senior vice president of external, industry and government affairs and previously served as a GOP senior counsel on the House Financial Services Committee.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce added Trent Edwards as vice president of technology member development and John Neal as executive director for space policy. Edwards most recently led membership and strategic partnerships at TechNet and previously served as chief of staff to Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.). Neal served as a senior professional staffer for cybersecurity on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Elizabeth Noll joined Holland & Knight as a senior policy adviser in the firm’s public policy and regulation practice. Noll comes from the Department of Energy, where she served as deputy assistant secretary for House affairs.

Mark Atalla joined the TCH Group as senior adviser for health care strategy. Atalla previously served as a senior adviser at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the Trump administration and as a liaison to Operation Warp Speed.

Katherine Duveneck joined the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies as director of federal affairs. Duveneck most recently served as a legislative assistant for Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) covering banking issues.

Kiara Pesante Haughton joined Demos as chief of communications. She most recently was a senior vice president at BerlinRosen and previously served as communications director for Democrats on the House Education and Labor Committee.

Hogan Lovells hired Katy Milner as a partner in its global regulatory and intellectual property, media and technology practice. She previously was a partner at Wiley Rein.