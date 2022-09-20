Fox News most watched cable channel during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Fox News was the top-rated cable news channel during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

From 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, Fox averaged 1.7 million viewers, including 243,000 in the key age demographic of viewers aged 25 to 54, according to early Nielsen Media Research data.

During the same period, CNN averaged 1.3 million viewers and 232,000 in the 25 to 54 demographic. MSNBC came in last out of the three cable news providers, raking in an average of less than a million viewers.

Since the Queen’s death 11 days ago, each of the major television networks have spent hours recapping her life and legacy. The longest-reigning British monarch’s funerary events lasted for 10 days, including a procession through London to Westminster Hall, where citizens could view her casket.

All of the cable news channels and each of the major broadcast networks provided live, continuous coverage of her state funeral and journey to St. George’s Cathedral where she was laid to rest on Monday.

Some media and current events pundits panned the wall-to-wall coverage on Monday, suggesting there were other issues happening around the world that warranted more attention.