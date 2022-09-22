trending:

Utah college student threatened to blow up nuclear reactor if football team lost, police say

by Derick Fox and Nexstar Media Wire - 09/22/22 1:10 PM ET
An aerial view shows Rice-Eccles Stadium, home of the University of Utah football team, a member of the PAC-12 NCAA college football conference, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) — University of Utah police officers have arrested an engineering student accused of threatening to detonate a nuclear reactor on campus if the school’s football team didn’t win over the weekend.

The student, a 21-year-old woman, is accused of posting the threat on the anonymous social media platform Yik Yak. It isn’t clear when police became aware of the post or how they determined who was behind it, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

According to the police report, in her post made on Saturday, the student said she would detonate the nuclear reactor located on the school’s campus if the University of Utah football team did not win their game later that evening.  

The Utes won the game 35-7 over San Diego State.

University of Utah police said the woman is an engineering student at the university who attends class in the same building where the reactor is housed and “has knowledge of the nuclear reactor.”

She was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the second-degree felony charge of threat of terrorism.

In August, a 19-year-old student was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat on Yik Yak directed at the campus’s Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building.

