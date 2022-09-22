trending:

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy makes chilling confession: He prefers the cone without ice cream

by Judy Kurtz - 09/22/22 3:42 PM ET
Vivek Murthy
Susan Walsh/AP
In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo Dr. Vivek Murthy, who has been nominated to be U.S. Surgeon General speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.

Ice cream fans are screaming over a chilling admission from Surgeon General Vivek Murthy: He’s all about the cone.

The physician faced an avalanche of criticism from horrified frozen dessert lovers on Thursday after he confessed to devouring ice cream cones without any actual ice cream on top.

“This might be an unpopular opinion, but I love ice cream cones—without the ice cream. Happy #NationalIceCreamConeDay!” Murthy wrote on Twitter.

The chilly response to Murthy’s cone-only inclination included tweets suggesting he should be jailed or impeached, while some outraged ice cream enthusiasts questioned his sanity.

Another Twitter user replied, “That’s two giant scoops of missing joy,” while others pointed out that Murthy could just eat waffles rather than purchasing ice cream-less cones.

