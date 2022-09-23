trending:

News

Walmart plans to hire 40,000 for the holidays

by Alexandra Weaver and Nexstar Media Wire - 09/23/22 8:56 AM ET
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Walmart is planning to hire 40,000 U.S. associates this holiday season, the company announced on its official corporate blog Wednesday.

The company said it would start by offering additional hours to current associates who want them, then it will offer the opportunity for those who want to earn extra money working on a temporary basis.

Those opportunities will include:

  • Seasonal store associates to assist customers who are shopping in-store or using Walmart’s pickup and delivery services.
  • Full-time, permanent truck drivers.
  • Customer care associates in its call centers.

According to the post, Walmart’s average U.S. wage is more than $17 per hour and three-quarters of its salaried managers began as hourly associates. It outlines a number of other benefits, including medical coverage, free counseling sessions, paid time off, sick leave and a 401(k) match for full-time employees.

Those who are interested can apply for open positions online.

