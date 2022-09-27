Watch live: White House news briefing with FEMA administrator

trending:

by TheHill.com - 09/27/22 11:00 AM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House on Friday, August 26, 2022.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell will hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Deanne Criswell FEMA Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre United States Washington D.C. White House press briefing

