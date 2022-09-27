trending:

News

Trump slams New York AG over fraud lawsuit: ‘She’s a disaster’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 09/27/22 8:12 PM ET
Associated Press/Ross D. Franklin
FILE – Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. Trump is returning to Washington for the first time since leaving office to deliver a policy speech Tuesday night, July 26 before allies who have been crafting an agenda for a possible second term. Trump will address the America First Policy Institute’s two-day America First Agenda Summit.

Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed into New York State Attorney General Letitia James (D) over her lawsuit against the former president and his three older children.

Trump, in an appearance on WABC 770 AM’s “Cats at Night Show” with host John Catsimatidis, accused James of targeting him in order to raise her political profile.

“You look at this Letitia James. She’s a disaster,” Trump said. “She spends years going after me … She said I maybe misrepresented to banks, which frankly, I didn’t … She goes after me on … banks that are fully paid. Totally satisfied. Happy. They got their money back … In the meantime, we have murderers walking down the street.”

“She’s a horror show. She doesn’t care about violent crime. She doesn’t care about anything except trying to use Trump’s name to get elected,” he added. “And she’s a disaster and everybody knows it.” 

Trump also reiterated his familiar refrain that an uptick in crime has led residents to flee Democratic-run areas in the state.

“this continues, I don’t know what’s going to happen to New York … It’s not just New York City. It’s all over the state. The crime is just incredible in Democrat-run areas. Letitia James has done absolutely nothing on violent crime. She wants nothing to do with it. She’s a disaster,” Trump said.

Trump’s remarks come a week after James announced that her office had filed a lawsuit against him and his three children, Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., alleging that all four family members committed business fraud.  

The lawsuit is a culmination of a three-year investigation by James and her office into whether the former president’s company, the Trump Organization, misled tax investors and tax authorities by inflating property values to get investments, subsequently deflating them to receive tax and loan benefits. 

The Trump family has also been ordered to pay $250 million in penalties and prohibited the family from holding seats in any New York-based corporation.

