trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Hurricane Ian photos show destruction, storm surge

by TheHill.com - 09/28/22 6:14 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 09/28/22 6:14 PM ET

The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian made landfall over southwestern Florida a little after 3 p.m. The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen in some areas. Here are photos from Ian’s landfall and subsequent flooding:

Kings Point residents leave with their belongings after an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Kings Point resident Maria Esturilho is escorted by her son Tony Esturilho as they leave behind the damage from an overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Cars damaged from the tornado at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road after flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Fla., Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Martin)
A man walks his dog through the rough surf on Cocoa Beach on September 28, 2022, as the eastern coast of central Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
A man carries his surf board through the rain on Cocoa Beach on September 28, 2022, as the eastern coast of central Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
A damaged sign sits on the side of state road I-275 as Hurricane Ian approaches on September 28, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
A tree is uprooted by strong winds as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
A boat rocks in the waves in the Gulf of Mexico near Dunedin, Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall on September 28, 2022. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
These images provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department show firefighters looking out at the firetruck and retrieving gear after the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. (Naples Fire Department via AP)
Gusts from Hurricane Ian hit in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 28, 2022. (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)
A small boat is tied to a tree as Hurricane Ian approaches with heavy winds and rain on September 28, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)
Wind gusts blow across Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Tags

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin seen as more dangerous as ...
  2. Judge tosses Sidney Powell’s ...
  3. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  4. Biden, DeSantis put politics aside ...
  5. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  6. How low could stocks go? Much ...
  7. Hurricane Ian photos show ...
  8. CIA director: Manpower just one of ...
  9. Hurricane Ian roils Florida ...
  10. US Embassy in Russia tells Americans ...
  11. How Hurricane Ian intensified so ...
  12. House GOP calls for ‘no’ vote on ...
  13. Biden asks if lawmaker killed in ...
  14. What does a ban on natural gas ...
  15. Biden speaks with DeSantis about ...
  16. How US is using strategic ambiguity ...
  17. Judge allows defamation lawsuit ...
  18. LIVE COVERAGE: More than a million ...
Load more

Video

See all Video