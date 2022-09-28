On The Lawn: Biden, DeSantis set differences aside and respond to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday.

The Category 4 storm could potentially bring more than 10 ft. of life-threatening storm surge.

Ahead of the storm, President Biden put politics aside and called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Tuesday evening. The two spoke about the steps the federal government is taking to help Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian, and they committed to continued close coordination.

The White House previously stressed that the political differences between Biden and DeSantis would not affect the administration’s response to the hurricane. DeSantis himself has indicated that he has a good relationship with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which has sent personnel to Florida to assist in the state’s response.

