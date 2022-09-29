trending:

WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue woman from flooded car

by Dylan Abad and Nexstar Media Wire - 09/29/22 8:57 AM ET
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge.

Footage shared by Naples Fire-Rescue showed a firefighter break the rear passenger window of the woman’s car with an axe before pulling her to safety.

On Wednesday, Collier County officials said half of the streets in Naples were “not passable” due to high water. Officials added that tides may further raise the water level.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with maximum wind speeds of 150 mph, but later weakened as it made its way up into central Florida.

Roughly 2.2 million Floridians were without power early Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us.

