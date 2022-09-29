trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

WATCH: Traffic light yanked off line by Hurricane Ian, crashes in front of cops

by Nathaniel Rodriguez and Nexstar Media Wire - 09/29/22 8:53 AM ET
by Nathaniel Rodriguez and Nexstar Media Wire - 09/29/22 8:53 AM ET

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Tampa traffic light did not survive the harsh winds of Hurricane Ian, according to police.

In an attempt to warn residents, the Tampa Police Department posted a video showing a traffic light falling off its line due to the heavy winds brought by Hurricane Ian.

The video showed the light swing for a bit before it crashed to the ground in front of police officers. The officers then took the broken traffic light off the road.

“There are live wires down,” the department wrote. “This is 𝙉𝙊𝙏 the time to venture out.”

While Tampa saw lesser effects from Hurricane Ian, the city did not escape being damaged.

Power lines down on Himes Avenue, south of MLK Boulevard (Credit: Tampa Police Department)

Downed power lines caused several fires, according to the Tampa Fire Rescue chief, and police said they saw downed trees and lines across the city.

Tampa city officials urged residents to shelter in place as they expected worse storm conditions through Wednesday night.

Early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service downgraded Hurricane Ian to a tropical storm after its maximum sustained windspeeds fell to 65 mph.

The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, just after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds measured at 150 mph. By 2 a.m. Thursday, it had weakened to a category 1 with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Tags

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn ...
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband ...
  3. DeSantis already a target as ...
  4. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  5. Hurricane Ian photos show ...
  6. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  7. House GOP calls for ‘no’ vote on ...
  8. Judge tosses Sidney Powell’s ...
  9. Putin seen as more dangerous as ...
  10. McConnell cozies up to Sinema ahead ...
  11. Trump resists request to declare ...
  12. You don’t have to like Trump to ...
  13. Oz closes on Fetterman in latest ...
  14. US Embassy in Russia tells Americans ...
  15. LIVE COVERAGE: ...
  16. Manchin push faces uncertain future ...
  17. Top Cuban diplomat: ‘We will have ...
  18. Johnson leads Barnes in Wisconsin ...
Load more

Video

See all Video