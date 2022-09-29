Supreme Court trust at record low: Gallup

Public trust of the U.S. Supreme Court is at a record low, according to a Gallup poll published on Thursday.

Forty-seven percent of adults surveyed earlier this month said that they trust the court, 6 percentage points lower than the previous record low of 53 percent reported in 2015.

Last year, 54 percent of respondents said they had “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust in the court.

Job approval for the Supreme Court also dropped in the new poll, tying the previous record low of 40 percent.

After the controversial Dobbs v. Jackson decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked, the court’s job approval stood at 43 percent in July.

The 58 percent who told Gallup they disapprove of the Supreme Court’s job performance in the new survey is a record high.

Another record high percentage — 42 percent — say that the Supreme Court is too conservative. The percentages of respondents who say justices are too liberal or “about right” are at record lows, Gallup noted.

The Supreme Court this summer handed down landmark decisions on issues including abortion and gun rights, with many of the majority decisions aligning with conservative policy priorities.

The new Gallup survey of 812 adults was conducted Sept. 1-16. The margin of error for the poll is 4 percentage points.