News

IRS extends tax deadlines for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian

by Natalie Prieb - 09/30/22 2:05 PM ET
Hurricane Ian
AP/Wilfredo Lee
This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The IRS announced Thursday that Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian will be granted an extension on filing “most tax returns.”

The agency said in a press release that it has pushed all deadlines for affected taxpayers to file “various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments” after Sept. 23 to Feb. 15. Individual people and households impacted by the hurricane who have a residence or business anywhere in the state of Florida qualify for tax relief.

The extension also applies to relief workers in disaster zones and any visitors who were injured by Ian if they request the relief, according to the IRS.

The postponed deadlines for those affected by Ian also apply to quarterly estimated tax payments, normally due on Jan. 17, and to quarterly payroll and excise tax returns, which were scheduled for Oct. 31 and Jan. 31.

Tags Florida Florida Hurricane Ian Hurricane Ian Internal Revenue Service IRS Tax extension taxes

News

