Photos: Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut at investiture ceremony

by TheHill.com - 09/30/22 1:08 PM ET
The Supreme Court held a special sitting on Sept. 30, 2022, for the formal investiture ceremony of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Members of the Supreme Court gathered in the Justices’ Conference Room prior to the investiture ceremony. Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the steps of the Supreme Court after her investiture ceremony on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Peter Afriyie

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and her husband Patrick Jackson, share a kiss in front of the Supreme Court after her investiture ceremony on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Peter Afriyie

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stand outside the Supreme Court following the investiture ceremony. Peter Afriyie

President Biden and Vice President Harris attended the investiture ceremony as guests of the court. On June 30, 2022, Justice Jackson took the oaths of office to become the 104th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

Tags John Roberts Ketanji Brown Jackson

