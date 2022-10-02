GOP Georgia governor dodges question on joining Trump at campaign rally

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Sunday dodged a question on whether he would join former President Trump at a campaign rally in his state.

Responding to a question about a recent report that Trump might hold a rally in Georgia later this month, Kemp told “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream that he was not focused on the former president.

“I’m not too worried about what the Atlanta Journal Constitution is speculating on. They’ve been no friend of mine,” the Georgia governor said. “I’m focused to speaking [to] hard-working Georgians, making sure that they know I will continue to fight for them every single day.”

Earlier this year, Kemp prevailed in his primary against a Trump-endorsed challenger. The former president sought to defeat Kemp because the governor certified the 2020 election for President Biden.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who is endorsed by Trump, are set for an Oct. 14 debate with Savannah, Ga., Nexstar affiliate WSAV.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Trump could hold his rally the next day, on Oct. 15.

When Bream asked again if he would campaign with Trump, Kemp declined to give a reply directly.

The governor, who is running for reelection and enjoys a wide lead in polling over his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, said he has “asked all Republicans to unite and support our ticket” but that he is focusing on President Biden’s administration for the midterms.

“The focus needs to be on this president, and what he has done that is hurting hard-working Georgians,” Kemp told Bream on Sunday.