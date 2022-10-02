Kemp slams ‘woke cancel culture’ on potential Atlanta Braves name change

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Sunday did not express support for the possibility of the Atlanta Braves changing their name after the team visited the White House in honor of its 2021 World Series win.

“The Braves respect and honor Native Americans. We’ve had meetings in the governor’s office about that,” Kemp told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream, who asked Kemp if it was time to have a more in-depth conversation about changing the team name. “This is just the woke cancel culture and really national values that are being tried to be pushed down to our state and other states around the country.”

The White House held a ceremony with the Braves on Monday to celebrate the team winning the 2021 World Series.

During that day’s briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the controversial tomahawk chop and whether the president believes the team should change its name.

“We believe that it’s important to have this conversation,” Jean-Pierre said. “Native American and Indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation.”

“That is something that the president believes. That is something that this administration believes. And he has consistently emphasized that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” she added.

Several sports teams have changed their names after criticism mounted in recent years for leagues to address cultural appropriation that may be offensive.

The Washington Redskins rebranded as the Washington Commanders, and the Cleveland Indians became the Cleveland Guardians.

But the Braves have resisted any change to their name or the tomahawk chop, which involves a chant along with a chopping movement of the arm.