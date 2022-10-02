trending:

Latino voters divided on Biden job performance: poll

by TheHill.com - 10/02/22 2:39 PM ET
Latino voters are split on whether they approve of the job President Biden is doing, according to a new NBC News/Telemundo poll released Sunday.

About 51 percent of Latinos approve of how Biden is handling his job, compared to 45 percent who disapprove, according to the poll of 1,000 registered Latino voters.

Biden only has a lead approval rating on foreign policy, with 49 percent of Latinos approving of how he handles those issues and 44 percent disapproving.

Latino voters generally disapprove of Biden’s handling of other issues, including border security, the economy and the cost of living as the administration continues to struggle with high inflation.

Still, about 51 percent of Latinos have a favorable or positive view of Biden, compared to 30 percent who hold a favorable view of Trump, who continues to tease a potential 2024 run.

Heading into the midterm elections, the top issues for Latino voters are the cost of living at 23 percent, threats to democracy at 20 percent and jobs and the economy at 17 percent, the poll shows.

Fifty-seven percent of Latinos say the U.S. is off on the wrong track, while 38 percent say the nation is headed in the right direction.

The NBC News/Telemundo poll was conducted Sept. 17 to Sept. 26 among 1,000 Latino voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

