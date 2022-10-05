trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80 percent chance of development

by Athina Morris and Nexstar Media Wire - 10/05/22 6:52 AM ET
by Athina Morris and Nexstar Media Wire - 10/05/22 6:52 AM ET

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of two disturbances in the Atlantic now has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression sometime in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said.

According to the NHC, a broad area of low pressure has continued to produce showers and thunderstorms over the ocean, a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in West Africa.

The system is expected to move generally northwestward over the eastern Atlantic and is likely to form into a tropical depression sometime in the next day or two. Forecasters are giving it an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days.

Forecasters are also watching a tropical wave that had disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, part of the West Indies in the Caribbean Sea.

Some slow development is possible as it makes its way west toward the islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea. The NHC said the storm’s progress would be monitored across the Windward Islands. Right now, the storm has a medium 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression or significant storm sometime in the next two days, and a 60% chance of becoming one in the next five.

The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.

Tags Atlantic Caribbean Sea hurricane season tropical storm

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How the US might respond to a Russian ...
  2. Trump’s direct handling of records ...
  3. GOP seizes on Biden gaffes to attack ...
  4. What happens if Lake Powell runs out ...
  5. Petraeus: Putin is ‘literally out ...
  6. The Ukraine war has taught us this: A ...
  7. Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru ...
  8. When will the Social Security ...
  9. Biden bashes University of Idaho ...
  10. Several conservative Supreme Court ...
  11. Walker firestorm upends Georgia ...
  12. McConnell saw killing Manchin bill as ...
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump ...
  14. Republican narrowly leads Oregon ...
  15. Press: Four years of Trump is worse ...
  16. Five cases to watch as a conservative ...
  17. Disturbance in the Atlantic now has ...
  18. Scientists find new set of blood ...
Load more

Video

See all Video