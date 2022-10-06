trending:

CNN anchor on leave after ‘internal investigation’ following fall: report

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 10/06/22 10:32 AM ET
An anchor at CNN has taken a leave of absence from the network after he took a fall during an overseas reporting trip, according to a new report.

Jim Sciutto, who anchors one of the channel’s daytime news programs, has been off the air this week on “personal leave” after the network conducted an investigation into a serious fall the journalist took while in Amsterdam.

Sciutto had been traveling back to the United States following a reporting trip in Europe covering the war in Ukraine, The Daily Beast reported. The outlet noted the network had directed Sciutto to take leave to deal with a “personal situation.”

The Daily Beast report noted CNN employees returning from Ukraine usually take direct flights home from Poland but that Sciutto and his producer made a stopover in Amsterdam, where the fall reportedly occurred.

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment.

