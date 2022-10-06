DeSantis says ‘national regime media’ wanted Tampa to be hit by Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suggested this week that the national media was rooting for Hurricane Ian to make a direct hit on Tampa, one of the state’s largest population centers, in order to hurt him politically.

“Quite frankly, you have national regime media that they wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that that’d be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think,” DeSantis said during an interview with local media outlet Florida’s Voice.

“They don’t care about the people of this state. They don’t care about this community. They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda … They don’t care about the lives here. If they can use it to pursue their political agenda, they will do it,” he said.

DeSantis, who is widely seen as a GOP presidential contender in 2024, has made attacking major media outlets a staple of his public statements and political rhetoric in recent years.

He famously sparred with a 60 Minutes corespondent last year over the show’s coverage of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and has long alleged bias in the mainstream media against himself, former President Trump and conservatives more generally.

DeSantis took part in a rare display of unity with President Biden on Wednesday during a joint press conference where the governor thanked the federal government for its help getting aid to areas of the state ravished by the Hurricane.