Chris Christie on whether he’s considering a 2024 presidential bid: ‘Sure’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) indicated during a television appearance that aired Friday he was not ruling out another run for president.

During an appearance on “Real Time With Bill Maher,” Maher presented Christie with a viewer question, asking him if there’s any truth to the speculation that he’s considering a 2024 presidential bid, to which Christie quickly replied, “sure.”

“This show’s rubbing off on him, he’s getting very bold,” Maher said in response.

Christie quipped: “Yeah, that was me, I never had the reputation of being bold. Wallflower type.”

Maher followed up the viewer question, asking Christie, who ran for president in 2016, whether he thinks he would be able to successfully capture the party’s nomination when the influence of former President Trump looms large over the GOP.

“I’d like to see what happens in the midterms,” Christie replied. “You know, all I heard in 2016 was that we’re going to do so much winning that we’re going to be tired of winning and we’re going to ask him not to win anymore. And we lost the House …. in ’18, we lost the presidency in ’20, we lost two Senate seats in Georgia in ’20. It’s a lot of losing. I think they might want to back to winning again.”

Christie has stoked rumors of a 2024 presidential run in past remarks, refusing to say whether he would support a second Trump run.

The former governor was once close to the former president, helping him prep for a presidential debate against Biden in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election.