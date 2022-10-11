Woman says she had to repeatedly urge Walker to pay for abortion

The woman who previously accused Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion said she had to repeatedly urge the former NFL star to provide funds for the procedure that he allegedly wanted her to have, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

“When I talked to him, I said, ‘You need to send — I can’t afford to pay for this,” the woman told the Post. “Both of us did this,” she said she also told him. “We both know how babies are made.”

The woman, who has remained anonymous throughout the scandal, told The Daily Beast in its initial report that Walker had urged her to get an abortion and reimbursed her $700 for the procedure. The Post in its Tuesday report said it reviewed an image of the $700 check printed on an ATM slip, which had Walker’s name and address on it.

The Daily Beast later revealed that the same woman is also the mother of one of Walker’s children.

The scandal took another turn on Friday, when The New York Times reported that Walker also urged the woman to get an abortion a second time, which she refused. The woman, whose son is now 10 years old, sued Walker for child support in 2013, according to the Post.

Walker, who has positioned himself as a staunch anti-abortion candidate, has denied the accusations.

In an interview with ABC News that aired shortly after the latest Post report was published on Tuesday, Walker accused the anonymous woman of lying about the abortion.

Walker’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.