Gabbard endorses Trump-backed Republican in competitive Washington House race

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday endorsed Trump-backed Republican candidate Joe Kent in the competitive race for a southwestern Washington House seat.

Gabbard, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, announced on Tuesday that she was leaving the Democratic Party and has since put her support behind several candidates aligned with former President Trump, including Kent.

“My friend Joe Kent is a fighter,” Gabbard said in a new ad for Kent. “He’s dedicated his life to ensuring the safety, security and freedom of the American people and our country. With your vote, Joe’s going to go to Washington and work tirelessly to secure the border and bring you and your loved ones peace of mind.”

Kent, a former Green Beret, beat out Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) for the Republican nomination in the state’s August primary. The congresswoman, who represented Washington’s 3rd Congressional District for 12 years, was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

After Herrera Beutler’s loss in the primary, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report moved the district from “solid Republican” to “lean Republican,” moving two notches to the left on the report’s scale.

Gabbard also announced on Wednesday that she plans to campaign with retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, a Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for Senate in New Hampshire.