trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

$402,000 of liquid meth found hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins

by Steven Masso and Nexstar Media Wire - 10/13/22 9:11 AM ET
by Steven Masso and Nexstar Media Wire - 10/13/22 9:11 AM ET
CBP officers discover nearly 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine within condoms inside pumpkins in a passenger vehicle at Eagle Pass Port of Entry. (US Customs and Border Protection)

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KVEO) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of condoms packaged within pumpkins.

On Tuesday, officers with CBP Office of Field Operations at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico, a news release from CBP stated.

The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection, and officers discovered 44 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine inside of 136 condoms that were packaged within four pumpkins.

The drugs and vehicle were seized and the the driver and passenger of the vehicle were turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” said Acting Port Director Elizabeth Garduno in the release. “They utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process.”

The meth was worth an estimated $402,196, the release stated.

Tags condom-filled pumpkins Pumpkin Texas

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These four countries sided with ...
  2. Social Security COLA increase for ...
  3. Rising nuclear fears spur debate over ...
  4. NBC interview draws new scrutiny over ...
  5. After defeat at Trump’s ...
  6. PayPal just gave America an eerie ...
  7. Social Security Administration ...
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump ...
  9. Here’s what the White House is ...
  10. Feehery: Crime and punishment; law ...
  11. Five things to watch for at ...
  12. White House releases Biden’s ...
  13. Elite public colleges slash ...
  14. Michael Cohen says he fears for his ...
  15. Inflation sped up in September as ...
  16. Congress eyeing ‘NOPEC’ bill to ...
  17. Tuberville’s comments on ...
  18. Ryan, Vance locked in dead heat in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video