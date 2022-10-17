trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Recalled pork fritters may contain hard plastic

by Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer and Nexstar Media Wire - 10/17/22 11:52 AM ET
by Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer and Nexstar Media Wire - 10/17/22 11:52 AM ET
Gold Label Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritter (Photo: USDA)

ENID, Okla. (WXIN) — More than 4,000 pounds of pork fitters are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall involves raw, frozen cubed pork fritters. The recall was initiated after AdvancePierre Foods Inc. got two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product.

The recalled fritters were shipped to distributors in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia and further distributed to restaurants and other food service operations.

The following product is the subject of the recall:

  • 10.14-pound bulk cases containing 27 pieces of “GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritters” with lot code 1672AFE06.
  • Gold Label Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritter (Photo//USDA)
  • Gold Label Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritter Gold Label Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritter (Photo//USDA)

The FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the affected products. However, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers with the recalled product should not serve it and should throw it out or return it to where they bought it.

Tags

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  2. Republicans hold new polling ...
  3. Warnock calls out Walker for skipping ...
  4. Here’s why the price of groceries ...
  5. Trump nips Biden in New York Times ...
  6. Mitch McConnell rarely blunders, but ...
  7. Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run ...
  8. Democrats quietly making 2024 ...
  9. Fauci says COVID-19 was politicized ...
  10. Thirty injured, four killed in mass ...
  11. ADL chief: Trump post on American ...
  12. GOP Senate candidate says he would ...
  13. Frequent chemical hair straightening ...
  14. McCarthy says if he doesn’t win ...
  15. Russian troops kill orchestra ...
  16. Jill Biden gives interview to Newsmax
  17. Justice wants six-month jail sentence ...
  18. Darkening economic outlook spells ...
Load more

Video

See all Video