News

Puerto Rico gets Jones Act waiver for liquefied natural gas shiptments 

by Julia Mueller - 10/17/22 9:10 AM ET
Associated Press/Alejandro Granadillo
A fallen tree hangs on electrical wires over a street, blown down by Hurricane Fiona, in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday approved a temporary waiver of U.S. cargo transport rules in order to provide Puerto Rico with liquefied natural gas (LNG) as it recovers from Hurricane Fiona.  

The move temporarily waives the Jones Act, which permits only U.S. flagged vessels to complete maritime cargo transport between U.S. ports. 

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas approved a similar waiver in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane to address the island’s fuel and diesel needs. 

Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico in September, at one point knocking out power across the entire island as it hammered the power grid. 

“In support of the Puerto Rican people as they continue to recover from Hurricane Fiona, I have approved a temporary and targeted Jones Act waiver to address the unique and urgent need for liquified natural gas in Puerto Rico,” Mayorkas said in a release from the Homeland Security Department.

The U.S. territory’s Gov. Pedro Pierluisi on Friday requested the waiver “to allow for a natural gas barge from the Dominican Republic” to arrive on the island and pushed for expedited approval to keep Puerto Rico’s EcoEléctrica plant in operation, according to Twitter updates from the governor.  

Mayorkas noted in the Sunday announcement that the granted waiver was decided upon with input from Pierluisi as well as the Transportation and Energy departments.  

