Biden to join MSNBC’S Capehart for interview on Friday

President Biden will join MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart for an interview on Friday to discuss the student loan relief rollout and the midterm elections.

The interview will air on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” at 7 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release.

Capehart will interview Biden at Delaware State University after the president makes planned remarks at the Dover campus about his administration’s student debt relief initiative.

The Biden administration officially rolled out applications for the student loan relief program this month, even as it faces several lawsuits and an appeal to the Supreme Court to halt the plan.

The debt relief program promises to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for those making under $125,000 annually and $20,000 for recipients of Pell grants.

During the MSNBC interview, the president will also discuss his administration’s agenda and the state of democracy in the U.S., as well as the midterm elections.

Biden has rarely granted interviews during most of his time in the White House but has been picking up the pace as of late.

He was interviewed on CBS’s “60 Minutes” last month, making headlines for saying the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and sat with CNN’s Jake Tapper earlier this month. He also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show in June.