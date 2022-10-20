Biden recommits to close US-UK cooperation in response to Truss resignation

President Biden on Thursday reiterated his commitment to close cooperation between the United States and United Kingdom in response to the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change,” he said in a statement.

Truss resigned on Thursday after her policies triggered further economic turmoil in the U.K. A leadership election to decide the next prime minister will be held within the week.

When asked later by reporters if Truss did the right thing, Biden said, “Well, that’s for her to decide.

“But, look, she was a great partner on Russia and on Ukraine. And, the British are going to solve their problems,” he added. “But, she was a good partner.”

Biden thanked Truss in his statement for her partnership “on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine.”

“We will continue our close cooperation with the U.K. government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face,” the president said.

Truss will become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. She was appointed by the late Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 6, just days before the monarch’s death, and spoke to King Charles III on Thursday to notify him of her resignation.

Just a month ago, Biden met with Truss in person at the United National General Assembly in New York.

The president, in that meeting, reiterated his commitment to the U.K.’s peace agreement with Northern Ireland. Truss has backed a proposal that critics say would unwind parts of the deal that ended the Northern Ireland conflict.

The U.K.’s exit from the European Union sparked renewed concerns about the possibility of a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, which would upset the agreement.

Also in that bilateral meeting, the two discussed the economic relationship between the U.S. and U.K., as well as energy and economy security for Britain and the war in Ukraine.

Biden attended the queen’s funeral in London days before the New York meeting, which Truss thanked him for.

Updated: 11:38 a.m.