Kinzinger on Trump Jan. 6 subpoena: ‘You’ve been served’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, reacted to the news that the committee formally issued a subpoena to former President Trump on Friday with a pithy tweet.

“Donald Trump, you’ve been served,” Kinzinger tweeted.

Kinzinger also shared the official release from the Jan. 6 select committee’s Twitter account in his tweet.

The Illinois congressman, one of just two Republicans on the Jan. 6 panel, has frequently criticized the former president.

He is up against his expiration date at the end of the congressional year and has just a few months in which to potentially speak to the former president as the committee wraps up its investigation.

Trump reveled in Kinzinger’s announcement last year that he would not seek reelection in 2022.

Last week, the Jan. 6 panel held what could be its final public hearing. At the hearing, the committee members took a public vote to approve serving the subpoena to the former president for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a letter accompanying the subpoena on Friday, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) underscored what the committee referred to as “Trump’s central role in a deliberate, orchestrated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of presidential power.”