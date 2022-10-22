trending:

About 1,000 students absent from a Virginia high school with flu-like symptoms

by Chloe Folmar - 10/22/22 10:36 AM ET
A Virginia high school canceled all activities this weekend after almost half of its students called in absent this week due to a flu-like illness.

“Due to the high number of student and staff illnesses reported this week, all Stafford High School activities and athletics scheduled through Sunday, October 23, are canceled,” wrote Stafford High’s official Facebook account on Friday.

The school said that it would follow up on illness levels over the weekend and reassess conditions on Monday.

The Hill has reached out to the Stafford County Public Schools office for comment.

NBC 4 Washington reported on Friday that about 1,000 students were absent from Stafford High School, which is located just outside Fredericksburg, Va.

The total number of students enrolled at Stafford High is approximately 2,100, officials told NBC.

A spokesperson said that the students, as well as some staff members, are suffering from flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms.

Officials and the Virginia Department of Health are working together to investigate the root causes of the illness.

Tags flu-like symptoms stomach bug Virginia Virginia schools

