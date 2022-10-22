trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Trump holds rally in Texas

by TheHill.com - 10/22/22 8:41 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 10/22/22 8:41 PM ET

Former President Trump is holding a rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening.

During the event, he will campaign for GOP gubernatorial incumbent Greg Abbott as he seeks reelection against Beto O’Rourke (D). He will also be campaigning for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-Texas) and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-Texas), who are both running for reelection.

Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above

Tags Beto O'Rourke Dan Patrick Greg Abbott Ken Paxton Trump

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Midterm Rankings: Here are the 7 ...
  2. Here’s what the decision blocking ...
  3. Watch live: Trump holds rally in Texas
  4. Kinzinger campaigns for McMullin in ...
  5. About 1,000 students absent from a ...
  6. Democrat Beasley looks to close gap ...
  7. ‘Biden’s side’: Blocking ...
  8. Democracy in peril argument fizzles ...
  9. Ukraine poised for crucial blow to ...
  10. Cardona says Republicans fighting ...
  11. GOP looks to avoid upset in Oklahoma ...
  12. The FAA wants your opinion on the ...
  13. How billionaires are building a ...
  14. Cannabis must be removed from the ...
  15. Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I ...
  16. Here’s what you need to know about ...
  17. Kinzinger on Trump Jan. 6 ...
  18. Ocasio-Cortez fires back at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video