Watch live: Trump holds rally in Texas

Former President Trump is holding a rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening.

During the event, he will campaign for GOP gubernatorial incumbent Greg Abbott as he seeks reelection against Beto O’Rourke (D). He will also be campaigning for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-Texas) and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-Texas), who are both running for reelection.

Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above