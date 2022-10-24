trending:

Protesters interrupt Ted Cruz’s appearance on ‘The View’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 10/24/22 11:58 AM ET
Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Monday was interrupted by demonstrators in the audience.

As Cruz was answering a question about the economic hardships facing Americans, a group of people in the New York studio began to chant, “Vote for climate now!”

Cruz ignored the protesters and continued with his answer.

As the group persisted with the chant, host Whoopi Goldberg turned to the audience and shouted, “Excuse me, let us do our jobs. We hear what you have to say, but you have to go.”

The protesters continued and the show went to a commercial break.

When it returned from the break, co-host Ana Navarro apologized to Cruz.

“I’ve been very vocal and very critical of you, but I am sorry that this has happened in our house,” she said.

