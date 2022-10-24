Biden calls Rishi Sunak becoming next UK prime minister ‘a groundbreaking milestone’

President Biden on Monday called the United Kingdom’s selection of Rishi Sunak to be its next prime minister “a groundbreaking milestone” during a reception to celebrate Diwali.

Sunak, a former British finance minister, will become the country’s first leader of color and the first Hindu to serve in the role. Diwali, which started on Monday, is the Hindu festival of lights.

“Diwali is a reminder that each of us has the power, has the power, to dispel darkness and bring light to the world,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “It’s a choice, and we make that choice every day. It’s true in our lives and in the life of this nation, especially in the life of a democracy, whether here in America or for the families back in India marking 75 years of independence and whether it’s the United Kingdom, where just today we got news that Rishi Sunak is now the prime minister.”

“As my brother would say, ‘Go figure’ — in the Conservative Party — expected to become the prime minister I think tomorrow when he goes to see the king. Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone, and it matters, it matters,” the president added.

Biden was joined at the Diwali event by Vice President Harris, whom he recognized as the first African American, Indian American and female vice president of the United States.

Indians have celebrated Sunak becoming prime minister, especially during Diwali. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent “Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians” in a tweet on Monday.

Sunak’s rise to prime minister comes amid political turmoil in the U.K. after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday just after 45 days in office.

He won leadership of the Conservative Party on Monday and will serve as the country’s third prime minister this year.

Biden issued a short statement last week in response to Truss’s resignation, reiterating his commitment to close cooperation between the U.S. and U.K. Truss became the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

Updated 6:52 p.m.