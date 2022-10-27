New York Post investigating hack after violent, racist tweets published

The New York Post confirmed on Thursday morning that it had been hacked after a series of racist and violent headlines were posted on its website and Twitter account.

One fake headline posted to the tabloid’s account urged violence against New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), and another used a racist slur against New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D).

Other fabricated tweets and headlines suggested Republicans were advocating for violence against illegal immigrants and teachers who are members of a union.

“The New York Post has been hacked,” the Post wrote on Twitter less than an hour after the first offensive tweet was sent. “We are currently investigating the cause.”

The social media posts in question have since been deleted.