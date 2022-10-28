RNC chair McDaniel mocks Fetterman, Biden speech issues

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Thursday made light of the speech issues of President Biden and Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman (D) in an interview.

“Well, maybe they can get a full sentence out,” McDaniel said on the Hugh Hewitt Show, in response to news that the two would campaign in Pennsylvania alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

Both Biden, 79, and Fetterman, 53, have faced criticism due to their occasionally flustered speech, and Fetterman’s speech patterns were scrutinized heavily after his debate with Republican candidate Mehmet Oz this week.

Opponents of Fetterman have argued that the former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor is unqualified for office due to his health issues, including the stroke that occurred earlier this year.

Conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt said of the campaign reports: “I hope there are cameras and microphones because you put those three together and they can say anything, Ronna.”

McDaniel and Hewitt took Biden’s campaigning for Fetterman as a sign that the Democrat is set to lose to opponent Mehmet Oz (R) in one of the most watched races up until the election on Nov. 8.

The Republican chair doubled down on her comments about speech issues when she theorized that Joe Biden would campaign with Fetterman because “Between the two of us, we may be able to finish a full sentence.”

“I think this is an effort to show that the president is on the campaign trail and the vice president is on it and they — no one wants them except a doomed campaign,” said Hewitt.

He added: “But I do not underestimate what triple toxicity politically those three can do.”

McDaniel claimed that Fetterman “drew the short straw” on having Biden and Harris campaign on his behalf.

“I think all the candidates got together and said, ‘Which one of us has to campaign with Biden?’ ” she said.

The president and vice president will join the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s annual Independence Dinner on Friday evening, where they will deliver the keynote addresses.