News

Listen live: Supreme Court considers affirmative action in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College

by TheHill.com - 10/31/22 11:00 AM ET
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Monday on two cases related to the consideration of race in college admissions.

The first hearing, Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, begins at 10 a.m. EDT.

The second hearing, Students for Fair Admissions Inc v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, is slated for 11:30 a.m. EDT.

