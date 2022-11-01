Publisher says it’s committed to Amy Coney Barrett book despite opposition

A leading publisher says it plans to go forward with the production of a book by Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett despite opposition.

“We remain fully committed to publishing authors who, like Justice Barrett, substantively shape today’s most important conversations,” Adrian Zackheim of Sentinel, a conservative publishing house within Penguin Random House’s network told The Wall Street Journal this week.

Zackheim’s comments come as an open letter by opponents of Barrett has been circulating online arguing the company should not publish her book based on her vote to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

“This is not just a book that we disagree with, and we are not calling for censorship. Many of us work daily with books we find disagreeable to our personal politics,” the open letter reads. “Rather, this is a case where a corporation has privately funded the destruction of human rights with obscene profits. Coney Barrett is free to say as she wishes, but Penguin Random House must decide whether to fund her position at the expense of human rights in order to inflate its bottom line, or to truly stand behind the values it proudly espouses to hold.”

The open letter currently carries more than 650 signatures, including many who identified as employees of Penguin Random House.

The justice’s book is expected to be published sometime in 2024, the Journal noted.