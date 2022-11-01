The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Delta Airlines: Trump’s tax record release temporarily halted

Presented by Delta Airlines

NEWS THIS MORNING

Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily halted a House panel from accessing former President Trump’s tax records.

What sparked this?: Trump filed an emergency request on Monday

Why was Roberts the justice to halt the release?: Roberts handles emergency requests that arise in Washington, D.C.

The full story, from The Hill’s John Kruzel

MEANWHILE, IN ANOTHER TRUMP LAWSUIT:

“Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is asking a federal court to order former President Trump to pay her legal fees over a suit he filed alleging she and others engaged in a conspiracy to undermine his 2016 campaign with accusations of Russian collusion.” How this could play out

🏥 In San Francisco

How are the Pelosis doing?:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said her husband, Paul Pelosi, “is making steady progress,” but that he will have a “long recovery process” after an intruder fractured his skull with a hammer early on Friday morning. Speaker Pelosi was not home when then the attack occurred.

From Pelosi: “Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes. Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”

‘POLITICAL PRESSURES DIVIDE, INFLAME RESPONSE TO PELOSI ATTACK’:

“The brutal assault has kindled the already fraught debate over crime, law enforcement and the repercussions of political speech — issues that were already front and center on the campaign trail this cycle, particularly in the wake of last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. Each political party, as usual, is not on the same page.”

The finger-pointing over who’s to blame, via The Hill’s Emily Brooks and Mike Lillis

‘REPUBLICANS CONTINUE TO SPREAD BASELESS CLAIMS ABOUT PELOSI ATTACK’:

“Some of the conspiracy theories have already seeped into the Republican mainstream,” reports The New York Times’s Steven Lee Myers and Stuart A. Thompson. Details

This is absolutely sickening:

The suspect who allegedly broke into the Pelosis’ home told investigators that he wanted to hold Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hostage until she told the “truth” and break her kneecaps if he believed she was lying.

From the federal affidavit: “[The suspect] also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

What happened when police arrived — from San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott: “When officers arrived on scene, they encountered an adult male and Mrs. Pelosi’s husband, Paul. Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it … Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid.” More from CBS News

Where was Nancy Pelosi at the time?: In Washington, D.C.

NEW DETAILS WE LEARNED FROM THE AFFIDAVIT:

“Paul Pelosi called 911 from the bathroom, greeted police.”

“Suspect broke through glass door.”

“Suspect had zip ties, tape, white rope.”

“DePape had lived in a garage for two years.”

More of what we now know about the attack

The suspect was officially charged with attempted murder:

The San Francisco district attorney announced charges on 42-year-old suspect David Wayne DePape on Monday.

The charges: Attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to a public official and their family. He is facing between 13 years and life in prison.

Happening today: DePape is expected to be arraigned today.

🗳 On the campaign trail

Remember the issues with 2020 polling? Those issues may be back…:

“In the aftermath of the 2020 election, most pollsters concluded that the polls probably underestimated Donald J. Trump because of something called nonresponse bias. In short, Mr. Trump’s supporters were less likely to respond to surveys than Joe Biden’s supporters…”

The New York Times’s Nate Cohn writes that the nonresponse bias phenomenon may be back in 2022 midterm polling.

Read Cohn’s explanation for how the this could affect polling and how pollsters adjust for this

‘THE TRUTH ABOUT ELECTION FRAUD: IT’S RARE’:

Read the analysis from Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler

♻️ In other news

The Fed’s fourth — and possibly last — big interest rate hike:

The Federal Reserve is expected to issue another rate hike of 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday.

What to expect after tomorrow: “Fed Chair Jerome Powell is not expected to announce a pause to rate hikes or the bank’s intentions for its final policy meeting in December. But Fedwatchers will be paying close attention for signs that Fed officials believe they may be close to the level they plan to set interest rates for the foreseeable future.”

The Hill’s Sylvan Lane breaks down how the rate hikes have affected the economy and what to expect now.

‘Why most plastic isn’t getting recycled’:

A new report from Greenpeace estimates that only 5 percent of plastic materials are actually recycled.

Why: One of the reasons is a lack of capacity to recycle plastics.

Yes, but: The recycling industry disagrees with Greenpeace’s 5 percent assessment.

How it works — and the dispute over what is recycled, from The Hill’s Daniel de Visé

🦠 Latest with COVID

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 97.3 million

Death toll: 1,066,351

Current hospitalizations: 11,873

Shots administered: 636 million

Fully vaccinated: 68.4 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

