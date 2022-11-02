trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Ocasio-Cortez scoffs at comparison between Twitter, NYT

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/02/22 1:07 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/02/22 1:07 PM ET
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) asks questions during a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing of the largest U.S. banks on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) scoffed on Tuesday at a comparison made between Twitter potentially charging users a monthly fee and leading legacy media outlets that ask readers to pay for news.

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet on Monday in reference to billionaire Elon Musk.

David Sacks, a West Coast-based venture capitalist, replied to the Democratic congresswoman’s tweet and asked “Why aren’t [The New York Times, Washington Post, The Atlantic] free? Their billionaire owners should stop being greedy and give us those products for free.”

Ocasio-Cortez disagreed with the comparison.

“Are you seriously equating an app where people are torrenting racial slurs at an accelerated clip with the New York Times,” she wrote back to Sacks. “Also fyi, legacy newspapers actually care about verifying newsworthy sources. And they don’t charge their journalists/creators for ‘priority’ placement.”

Musk, who last week took over the social media platform, has floated the idea of charging users $8 a month, similar to a subscription service, in order to become verified with the platform’s blue check mark.

Musk’s proposed plans for Twitter’s business model and content moderation policies have drawn concern from experts who track misinformation and hate speech in politics.

The billionaire tech mogul drew widespread backlash just days after his acquisition of Twitter when he tweeted, and then deleted, a link to a conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi at the couples San Francisco home last week.

The Times reported this week that it had added 180,000 digital subscribers during the third quarter of 2022.

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Elon Musk Nancy Pelosi

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Arizona Senate, governor’s races ...
  2. Newsom: Democrats getting ...
  3. Jury shown Weisselberg lease signed ...
  4. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  5. Fetterman has path to victory one ...
  6. GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s ...
  7. Watch live: Jerome Powell discusses ...
  8. Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New ...
  9. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  10. Biden to give speech on threats to ...
  11. Musk tells people upset about Twitter ...
  12. Here’s why the Fed’s next big ...
  13. North Korea fires 23 missiles, South ...
  14. Mortgage rates fall for first time in ...
  15. The seven people with most at stake ...
  16. Fetterman holds edge over Oz after ...
  17. Biden approval rating edges higher in ...
  18. How the impending red wave could ...
Load more

Video

See all Video