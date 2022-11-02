trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

George Will: Biden, Harris should not seek 2024 White House nomination

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/02/22 2:13 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/02/22 2:13 PM ET

Washington Post columnist George Will is arguing President Biden and Vice President Harris should call it quits after one term.

Will described what he called a “boulder” bouncing by this fall demonstrating “why Joe Biden should not seek another term.”

“Democrats should promptly face that fact, and this one: An Everest of evidence shows that Vice President Harris is starkly unqualified to be considered as his successor,” Will added.

Will said that Biden’s recent incorrect assertion that he had passed a massive student loan forgiveness package “by law,” saying “he got it passed by a vote or two,” should be disqualifying.

“Biden was not merely again embellishing his achievements. This is not just another of his verbal fender benders. There is no less-than-dismaying explanation for his complete confusion. What vote? Who voted?” Will asked. “It is frightening that Biden does not know, or remember, what he recently did regarding an immensely important policy. He must be presumed susceptible to future episodes of similar bewilderment. He should leave the public stage on Jan. 20, 2025.”

Of Harris, the longtime columnist wrote the vice president on a number of issues sounds “like someone giving a book report on a book she has not read.”

“In 2024, the Republican Party might present the nation with a presidential nominee whose unfitness has been demonstrated,” Will concluded. “After next Tuesday’s sobering election results, Democrats should resolve not to insult and imperil the nation by doing likewise.”

Earlier this year, Will was hired by startup cable network NewsNation as a senior contributor. NewsNation is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which last summer purchased The Hill.

Tags George Will Joe Biden

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Arizona Senate, governor’s races ...
  2. Newsom: Democrats getting ...
  3. Jury shown Weisselberg lease signed ...
  4. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  5. Fetterman has path to victory one ...
  6. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates ...
  7. Fetterman holds edge over Oz after ...
  8. GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s ...
  9. George Will: Biden, Harris should not ...
  10. Watch live: Jerome Powell discusses ...
  11. White House deletes tweet giving ...
  12. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  13. Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New ...
  14. Mortgage rates fall for first time in ...
  15. Trump lawyers pinned hopes of ...
  16. Biden rips GOP over Paul Pelosi jokes
  17. Coming: Totally predictable, utterly ...
  18. Bono says Obama once found him passed ...
Load more

Video

See all Video