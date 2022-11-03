Maggie Haberman: Conservative media ‘landscape’ has ‘shifted’ away from Trump

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman said on Tuesday she has noticed a changing trend in conservative media in recent months: a lack of appearances by former President Trump.

“Jeanine Pirro is an old friend of his. Sean Hannity is an old friend of his. Will say I’ve notice he’s barely been on Sean Hannity’s show, you know, in recent weeks, whereas you got used to having him on whenever he felt like it,” Haberman said during an interview on the podcast “Pro Politics” of Fox News anchors sympathetic to Trump. “I noticed he’s not there. I don’t know what the reason is. I noticed that he’s barely been on Fox in general.”

Haberman said Trump today can’t “count on Fox the same way” as he did when he was in the White House and noted “Fox is clearly DeSantis curious,” referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely seen as a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024.

“Newsmax has faced lawsuits related to the election lies,” she said. “I don’t know how eager they’ll be to have Trump on their air, so that leaves him with, you know, is OAN even on-air anymore?” she said. “He does not have a ton of outlets, and Rush Limbaugh is not alive anymore. So I just think that the landscape has really shifted.”

Media and political observers have pointed to a changing dynamic between the former president and Fox, the most-watched cable news channel in the country.

Haberman is known for having a wide array of credible sources inside Trump’s circle as well as at times having a direct line to the former president, whom she has covered as a reporter dating back to his time as a real estate mogul in New York City.

The Times reporter has been doing a series of media appearances to promote her new book about Trump’s life and legacy. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” was released last month.