Kellyanne Conway: Trump and Pence had ‘nasty divorce’ but need to ‘co-parent’ GOP 

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence need to “co-parent” the Republican party after their “nasty divorce”

“They did fabulous things for this country together for four years. It was a nasty divorce in the end, but they need to find a responsible way to co-parent the future of the party and the conservative movement,” Conway said at “The Monitor Breakfast,” an event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

After four years as Trump’s right-hand man, Pence broke with the former president to resist his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Pence also resisted the former president’s demands to intervene in the certification of the election results in Trump’s favor.

Trump has been critical of Pence for bucking his election fraud story, and Pence has continued to keep his distance from the former president. Last month, Pence endorsed a California Republican who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Conway said she speaks “often” with the former president and called herself “a unicorn” in that she speaks with both figures, despite their falling out. She declined to reveal whether she talks to both Republicans equally often, but said she feels “close” to both Trump and Pence.

“Frankly, whoever runs for president as a Republican in the future, and whoever is the next Republican president in two short years, that person should really look at the Trump-Pence accomplishments, especially early on, as a model for governance,” Conway said.

Both Trump and Pence are rumored potential presidential candidates for 2024 — though Trump recently said it would be “very disloyal” if his former vice president went after the GOP nomination.

Pence has sidestepped questions about whether he’d support a Trump reelection bid, saying at one event last month that “there might be somebody else I support more.”