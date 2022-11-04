Ex-wife says judge who tried to block abortion rights measure helped her get procedure in college

The ex-wife of Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra, who voted this fall against a proposal to enshrine a right to abortion into the Michigan Constitution, told NBC News that the judge helped her abort their child in college.

Zahra allegedly drove Alyssa Jones, née Watson, to a Detroit abortion clinic in 1983, where he paid for her abortion procedure.

Both partners agreed on procuring the abortion, but Jones told NBC that she wept in the car after the experience, causing Zahra to become frustrated and ask why they got the abortion if she “didn’t want to do this.”

The judge voted in September to block a ballot initiative that would place a right to abortion into the Michigan Constitution, dissenting based on the spacing between words in the proposal.

“As a wordsmith and a member of Michigan’s court of last resort, a court that routinely scrutinizes in great detail the words used in statutes and constitutional provisions, I find it an unremarkable proposition that spaces between words matter,” he wrote in his opinion, adding that the vote was a “statement about the presentation of the proposal” rather than its substance.

Zahra, who was married to Jones from 1987 to 1993, did not respond to a request for comment from NBC, although Jones told the outlet that he attempted to contact her to discuss her allegations.

Jones said that she thinks Zahra’s September decision was hypocritical since she believes the abortion 39 years ago helped the judge build his successful career and was an attempt to deny others a similar choice.