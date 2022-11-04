trending:

News

MSNBC parts ways with Tiffany Cross

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 11/04/22 1:20 PM ET
MSNBC has parted ways with host Tiffany Cross, according to multiple reports.

The network decided not to renew Cross’s contract, Variety reported, parting ways with the weekend host who was known for her fierce criticisms of conservatives and pushback on statements made by other media personalities.

Cross’s relationship with executives at the company had become rocky in recent months, Variety noted, saying network leadership had been concerned about the her penchant for responding to comments made about her by hosts on other networks.

Cross has not made any public statements about her ouster, but on Friday “liked” a series of tweets from people criticizing the decision by MSNBC to let her go.

“To make this move a few days before the critical mid-terms is just unacceptable,” media personality Jemele Hill tweeted. “There is a larger issue of strong Black pundits, especially women, lacking the internal support to thrive.”

