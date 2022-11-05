trending:

News

Watch live: Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania

by TheHill.com - 11/05/22 7:00 PM ET
Former President Trump is holding a rally in Latrobe, Pa., Saturday evening.

During the event, he will continue to campaign for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R).

It’s four days before the midterm elections Tuesday, and polling shows Oz now leading Fetterman in the key battleground state.

President Biden and former President Obama are on the other side of the state in Philadelphia Saturday evening, campaigning for Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman and gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D).

